It is with great sadness that we announce our dear husband, father, brother and friend, Joaquin Nunes passed away on March 13, 2021. Joaquin was born in Tulare on April 20, 1957 to Louie J. Nunes and Myrtle (Leal). He was the 5th of 6 children. Joaquin was born and raised on the family dairy east of Tulare and loved country life with his many cousins. After graduating from Tulare Union High School Joaquin honorably served in the United States Navy. Joaquin married Pamela Mullins in 1982 and together they had 3 children, Katrina Nunes, Joaquin Nunes Jr., and Louie Nunes III. Joaquin was a true family man and treasured spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Joaquin was a truck driver most of his life and absolutely loved driving. He was a soft-spoken man with a very big heart. That heart was broken when his youngest son, Louie Nunes III, died unexpectedly in 2018.
Joaquin leaves behind his wife Pamela, daughter Katrina, son Joaquin Jr, and granddaughters Teri & Olivia along with his brothers and sisters, Louie Nunes II, Frank Nunes, Marian Barrier, Alice Richmond and Rose Mary Maciel, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held on Thursday March 25th 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford, CA. The Rosary will begin at 9:30am and Mass will follow at 10:00am.
Viewing on Wednesday 3/24 from 4pm - 6pm and 3/25 from 8am - 9am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home. Flowers can be sent to: 100 W Bush St. Hanford, Ca 93230
