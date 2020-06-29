Joao R.Mendes
June 22, 1936 – June 23, 2020 

Joao Mendes of Lemoore passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home. 

A Rosary will be Wed, July 1, 2020 at 10:00am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.  Mass will take place on Wed, July 1, 2020 at 12:00pm at Brigid Church in Hanford.  Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

