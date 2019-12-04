Joao De Sousa
February 22, 1927 – December 2, 2019
Our beloved father, grandfather Joao De Sousa passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and friends.
Joao De Sousa was born February 22, 1927 to Carlos Inacio de Sousa and Maria Jacinta Gomes, in Ribeira Seca, Sao Jorge and raised in Loural and Feija dos Bodes. He was the second oldest of 9 children, and after his father passed away at the age of 43 leaving behind 9 children, he wanted to come to the United States in search of better life for him, his mother and his siblings. At the time it was not possible and after serving in the Portuguese Army he was given an opportunity to immigrate to West Africa, Angola. Years later his siblings and mother immigrated to the United States. While in Angola Joao had three children, worked in farming, and owned a marketing business.
In the early 1970's he finally immigrated to the United States, settling in Tulare, Ca where he reunited with his beloved mother and siblings after 20 years. Joao worked as a dairyman milking cows and owning his own dairy and a donut shop. Upon his retirement he dedicated his time to caring for his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Joao is survived by his children, Manuela Sousa-Wyatt, Carlos Sousa (Irene) and Leonor Littlejohn (Kenneth) all of Hanford and his 7 grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
His siblings, Manuel Sousa (Hazel) of Tipton, Germano Sousa, Isabel Reis of Tulare, Antonio Sousa (Julieta) of Dinuba and Madalena Lopes (Alvarino) of Hilmar. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, wife Alice Sousa, siblings, Jose Sousa, Maria Brasil and Serafin Sousa.
Joao was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Watching soccer games especially his beloved Benfica and playing cards. He was a spiritual man and belonged to the Teams of Our Lady.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him...
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford, CA. Rosary will take place at 10:00 am followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 am. Burial will conclude at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford.
A special thank you to the staff at Sojourn Hospice.
Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.