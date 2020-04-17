Joanne McCollough
March 17, 1949 – March 12, 2020
Joanne P. Siders – McCollough, 70, of Hanford died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Adventist Health Hanford CA. Memorial services will be held at a later date. People's Funeral Chapel is entrusted with the services.
Joanne Patrick Siders, daughter of Marion Frank and Retha Maxine Siders, was born March 17, 1949 in Webster City, Iowa. She was a proud graduate of the Webster City High School class of 1967.
She is survived by her husband Michael McCollough, Son Michael Scott, Daughter Jennifer Ann, Granddaughters Brinley P. and Kenzie R., brother, Jerry (Bonnie) Siders of Omaha, nieces and nephews.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and brother Donald L. Siders.
Joanne was employed by the NEX and the MWR retiring in 2000.
Joanne loved her Granddaughters, planning vacations to the California coast, Disneyland, and other destinations with her family. She enjoyed decorating her house for the Christmas enjoyment of her Granddaughters, Family and friends.
