Joan Louise Berry

November 13, 1931 - April 2, 2020

On April 2, 2020, our wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Joan Louise Berry, passed on to a better life with our Lord in heaven. She was the ninth of ten daughters born to Ervin Francis Gates and Glorene Harshbargar, and was born in San Francisco. She danced her way through 88 years, despite suffering from dementia the past few years. We will always be inspired by her strength of character and ability to overcome many hardships during her long life.

Joan was a 54-year resident of Lemoore and a Navy wife through and through. She worked for the Navy Exchange System for many years culminating as the head of security at Lemoore Naval Air Station. One of our favorite stories is about the time she chased a shoplifter through the Navy Exchange parking lot—and caught him!

She was always willing to help others and, after retirement, volunteered at the Hanford Hospital until she was over 80 years old.

She loved her aerobics classes and would tell everyone that it was the secret to her longevity and that everyone should exercise.