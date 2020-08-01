You have permission to edit this article.
Jimmy David Sells Jr.
Jimmy David Sells Jr.

Jimmy David Sells Jr.

October 11, 1965 - July 17, 2020

Jimmy David Sells Jr, 54, of Hanford, passed away on July 17, 2020.  Private services are being held by the family.  Arrangements under the direction of Peoples Funeral Chapel.

