Jimmie Soward
Jimmie Soward

November 27, 2020

On Friday, November 27, 2020, Jimmie Soward, loving husband and father of two children, passed away in Sequim, Washington at the age of 74.

Jimmie was born in 1946 to Jim and Juanita Soward and grew up in Armona, California. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army Airborne jumping out of perfectly good airplanes and then married Diana Lee Rhea in 1969. They raised a daughter and a son, Carrie and Travis, in Hanford, California.

He worked for almost 40 years in communications, from climbing poles and digging holes for AT&T to retiring as the Director of Operations at Evans Communications in 2008. He and Diana then moved to Sequim, Washington where he spent a happy retirement at their house in the woods.

Jimmie loved John Wayne movies, the San Francisco Giants, and the outdoors (including a family of raccoons who also claimed his land). He was known for his sense of humor, his work ethic, and his love of home and family.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his father Jim and his mother Juanita. He is survived by his wife Diana, his children Carrie and Travis, his sister Sue, and his nieces, Kathy and Tiffany.

Jimmie's ashes will be spread at a future date on his beloved Sequim Bay in Washington and also in his home town of Armona, California.

