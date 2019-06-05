Jim Baldo
July 30, 1939-June 1, 2019
Hanford resident, Jim Baldo, 79, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Hanford, California.
Jim was born in Visalia, California on July 30, 1939 to John and Rose Baldo. He married Ginger Baldo in 1964 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage until her passing in 2016.
Jim grew up and attended schools in Visalia. He and Ginger moved to Hanford in1967 to start his 35 year employment at Armstrong Pirelli Tire Plant.
Jim especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He and Ginger were very involved with their grandchildren and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events. He also enjoyed a trip to the coast whenever possible to escape the valley weather.
After Ginger's passing he enjoyed spending time with his many friends at his favorite local restaurants. He will be greatly missed by all.
Jim is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Alex) Martinez and Susan (Steve) Chamberlain; three grandchildren, Ashley Martinez, Courtney Martinez and Christopher Chamberlain and one sibling, Gary Baldo.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 9 – 10:30 with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.