{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Baldo

Jim Baldo

July 30, 1939-June 1, 2019

Hanford resident, Jim Baldo, 79, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Hanford, California.

Jim was born in Visalia, California on July 30, 1939 to John and Rose Baldo. He married Ginger Baldo in 1964 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage until her passing in 2016.

Jim grew up and attended schools in Visalia. He and Ginger moved to Hanford in1967 to start his 35 year employment at Armstrong Pirelli Tire Plant.

Jim especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He and Ginger were very involved with their grandchildren and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events. He also enjoyed a trip to the coast whenever possible to escape the valley weather.

After Ginger's passing he enjoyed spending time with his many friends at his favorite local restaurants. He will be greatly missed by all.

Jim is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Alex) Martinez and Susan (Steve) Chamberlain; three grandchildren, Ashley Martinez, Courtney Martinez and Christopher Chamberlain and one sibling, Gary Baldo.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 9 – 10:30 with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jim Baldo
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments