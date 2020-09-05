Jesus Garcia

Sergeant Garcia, Jesus Luna 73, passed peacefully on Monday, August 17 at his home after a valiant battle with lung cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing.
Jesus was born on December 3rd, 1946 in Fort Morgan, Colorado to his parents Venancio and Carolina Garcia. He was raised with his three brothers and two sisters in Hanford, California. As a teen, he learned the values of hard work laboring in the fields and excelling in and out of the classroom both as a student and athlete. After High school Jesus decided to follow the footsteps of his father and enlisted in the Army in 1966 with a heart of gold.
Jesus was a highly decorated Vietnam Veteran. He was part of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Sky Soldiers, 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles, Special Forces Combat Medic, and 18 Delta Green Beret. He was awarded 5 Purple Hearts, 2 Silver Stars, 3 Bronze Stars, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry the Vietnamese Medal of Honor, and many other medals. After serving 6 years in the Vietnam War, he met and fell in love with Mary Caldera, who he soon married in 1977. Jesus and Mary started their family in Hanford before moving to Madera in 1986. After moving to Madera, Jesus was classified 100% service connected and was no longer able to work. He spent a lot of time following his passion for fishing and enjoyed every minute of it especially teaching all his children how to hook a worm. He had a love for music and any given opportunity to dance he would take it. It wouldnt be surprising to see Jesus get out of his vehicle at a stoplight with the music blasting & dancing around his car. Jesus always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips.
Jesus joins both his parents and two brothers Peter Garcia and Benny Garcia in Heaven. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Garcia of 45 years, his daughter Miranda and her husband Paul Lomas of Madera, daughter Valerie and her husband Gilbert De La Fuente of Madera, and his sons Jess Garcia of Colorado and J.J. Garcia of Madera. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Jesus was a proud father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend. He was loved immensely and will be deeply missed.
Right or Wrong, I did it my way -Frank Sinatra
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Family and Friends are invited to write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591
