Jesse R. Boyce
Jesse R. Boyce

Jesse R. Boyce

Jesse R. Boyce 
February 18, 1949-August 15, 2020

On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Jesse R. Boyce lost his long battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed in the early morning surrounded by his loving family.
Jess was a larger than life presence who was known to spontaneously burst into songs by Elvis as well as his favorite song, They Call the Wind Mariah that always brightened the mood of his friends and family. He never missed his grandkids games or events and would regale perfect strangers with stories of their successes.
Born February 18, 1949, in Searcy, Arkansas Jess moved to and from Armona, California, and Arkansas multiple times with his family throughout his childhood. He was a Hanford High School Football standout who was offered a scholarship to play for Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. His scholarship was later withdrawn when he cracked a bone in his neck during a league all-star game. He recently fulfilled a last wish by revisiting his home state of Arkansas with his wife Vicki and lifelong friend Glen Price earlier this year.
After High School, he remained in Hanford, married his high school sweetheart Vicki Nardini Boyce, and had three children Jason, Shawna, and Mandy. Jess ran a successful Dairy Maintenance and Equipment business for nearly twenty years and later became a Stationary Engineer with the California Department of Corrections retiring in 2005.
He is preceded in death by his father Arvil and his daughter, Mandy. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Vicki. His daughter and son-in-law, Shawna & Loren Bettencourt, son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Ann. Grandchildren Jacob & Sophie Young, Tyler Roe, Maddy & Ellie. Mother, Martha Boyce and brother and sister-in-law Terry & Tammy Boyce and their sons Nathan and Chris Boyce. And lots of lifelong friends. They will always carry his memory and boisterous love of life in their hearts.
It was Jess's wish to forego a formal ceremony.
Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Boyce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

