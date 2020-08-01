Jesse Earl Alvey
January 25, 1935 - July 20, 2020
Jesse Earl Alvey, 85, of Lemoore passed away July 20th at Adventist Health Hospital in Hanford after a lengthy illness. Per his wishes, no services will be held.
