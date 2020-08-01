You have permission to edit this article.
Jesse Earl Alvey
Jesse Earl Alvey

Jesse Earl Alvey

January 25, 1935 - July 20, 2020

Jesse Earl Alvey, 85, of Lemoore passed away July 20th at Adventist Health Hospital in Hanford after a lengthy illness.  Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Breaking News