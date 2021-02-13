Jess Ortiz passed away to the Land of Golf in heaven January 30, 2021.
Jess was born in Tucson on Feb 4, 1931 to Joe Ortiz and Maria Burgeno. Jess graduated from Santa Clara High School, Oxnard. He eventually joined the U.S. Air Force and was sent to the Far East in August 1950. The Korean War broke out and he remained there for three years before returning to the United States. Under the G.I. Bill, he was able to go to college and graduated with a Major in Criminology. He worked for the Fresno Police Department in several positions, including 15 years as a Narcotic Investigator. He was assigned to work with the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement for 15 years. He retired in 1981.
Jess leaves behind his wife Yeti of 43 years, sons Jeffrey (Kelly) and Christopher (Gina),
brother Delbert DelaRosa (Lisa), sister Martty (Harry), grandchildren Lauren (Lee) Butler, Kaitlin (Rolf) Guntert, Alexandra Ortiz and Maximilian Ortiz and 3 great-grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by father Jose Ortiz, mother Maria de la Rosa, daughter Melanie Ortiz, brothers Joseph Ortiz, Valentine de la Rosa and Lionel Melendez.
Jess made many friends while a member of the Hanford Rotary Club, where he served as President and many trips to Ensenada to take care of Orphanages .He was an avid golfer and member at the Kings Country Club and he has now joined his many friends in the land of Golf. He was also active with Main Street at the beginning of Thursday Night Market Place. He will be greatly missed by all.
There will be no service; a Memorial will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Hanford Rotary Foundation, P.O Box 641,Hanford, Sunset Rotary, P.O. Box 316 or the Charity of your Choice.
Family and friends are invited to view Jess's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
