Jess Joseph Benitez
November 20, 1939-July 14, 2019
Pastor Jess Benitez passed on-up to his new home in heaven Sunday July 14, 2019. Jess leaves behind his wife Rose of 55 years and his son Jimmy and wife Marilyn three grandchildren, James, Justin, and Britney two great grandsons jarred, and Jessiah sisters Rachel, and Marylou of Lemoore and numerous nieces and nephews.
A "GONE HOME" celebration service will be held Friday July 26, 2019 at the Pentecostal Church of God, ( old YMCA building) 323 E 11th St. at 6 p.m. with Potluck gathering following the service.
Please bring your favorite dish or dessert to share by 5:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.