Jess Joseph Benitez

November 20, 1939-July 14, 2019

Pastor Jess Benitez passed on-up to his new home in heaven Sunday July 14, 2019. Jess leaves behind his wife Rose of 55 years and his son Jimmy and wife Marilyn three grandchildren, James, Justin, and Britney two great grandsons jarred, and Jessiah sisters Rachel, and Marylou of Lemoore and numerous nieces and nephews.

A "GONE HOME" celebration service will be held Friday July 26, 2019 at the Pentecostal Church of God, ( old YMCA building) 323 E 11th St. at 6 p.m. with Potluck gathering following the service.

Please bring your favorite dish or dessert to share by 5:45 p.m.

