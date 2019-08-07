Jess A. Alonzo
January 20, 1943 – August 4, 2019
Jess Albert Alonzo of Armona, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was 76. Jess was born January 20, 1943 in Fowler, CA to Jess Alonzo, Sr. and Carmen Alonzo. He worked for many years as a Warehouse Manager and 10 years for the Armona Elementary School. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing. He loved family gatherings and his many pets.
Jess is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Hortense Alonzo and by his son and daughter-in-law Steve & Denise Alonzo of Tulare, CA, son and daughter-in-law James and Kathleen Alonzo of Chula Vista, CA and daughter-in-law Louise Alonzo of Visalia, CA. He also survived by his cherished 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Jess leaves three sisters, Theresa Ariaz of FL, Cecilia Garcia & husband Danny of Lemoore, CA and Mary Alonzo of Armona, CA. He was preceded by his parents Jess and Carmen Alonzo, a brother Rueben Alonzo and his son Leonard Alonzo.
Visitation for Jess will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 8:00 – 9:00am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA 93230. Funeral Mass will also be on Friday at 10:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 10355 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford, CA. Burial will follow at Grangeville Cemetery. A reception will take place at 1:00pm at the Fleet Reserve Association, 788 E. D Street, Lemoore.
