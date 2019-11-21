Jerry Peter Jeff
April 5, 1945 – November 14, 2019
Jerry Peter Jeff passed away on November 14, 2019 at 4:04pm at his residence on the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Lemoore, Ca, where he lived all his life. He was surrounded by his wife, sister, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren when he left on his journey. Jerry was born in Hanford on April 5, 1945 and was 74 years old at the time of his passing. He also served as an officer in the United States Army during the Vietnam War between 1969 and 1970. He came home in 1970 with an honorable discharge after serving our country.
Jerry loved playing and teaching music and had a band along with his friends called the Redbloods. He was able to travel and play all up and down California and recently had a residency at the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino where some of his band members and his Son Jarrold Jeff still play today. He loved the outdoors, prospecting and fishing and was always tinkering around in his yard with his family. Jerry also loved the sport of Boxing and was an avid boxer himself in his younger years. He would sit around in his favorite chair watching boxing matches as well as other combat sports.
Jerry worked as a carpenter as well as a field laborer during his years and sheared sheep for farmers all up and down the Central Valley. More notably Jerry was a member of the Santa Rosa Rancheria tribal Gaming Commission. It was the founding commission that set the rules and regulations for the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino to open Gaming on the Reservation. His practices are still in place today.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 2 years: Nelda Jeff of Lemoore, 5 sons: Jerry Jeff, Mike Jeff, Jacob Jeff, Jake Hunter, Gerald Jeff all of Lemoore, 4 daughters: Tammy Ignacio of Lemoore, Fatima Cota of Porterville, Gina Jeff and Valentina Vega both of Lemoore, 56 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and 1 sister: Caroline Martinez of Lemoore.
Visitation was held on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Vigil Rosary Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
