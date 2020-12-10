Jerry Duane Long is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior after a lengthy illness. Jerry was born in San Fernando, California to Donald and Juanita (Stiles) Long. At the age of four, he and his family moved to Hanford where they remained. Jerry attended Hanford schools and graduated from Hanford High School in 1966. The following year, Jerry joined the Army, eventually earning the rank of Sergeant. His tour of duty included being stationed in Germany where he was a champion shooter on the Armys highly competitive pistol team. After leaving the Army, he returned home to Hanford and joined the Hanford Police Department where he proudly served his community for over a decade. There, he also earned the rank of Sergeant. Jerry was very passionate about his Country and even more proud to have taken two oaths (military and law enforcement) to defend and protect the United States of America. It was an honor to Jerry that he was able to serve his Country and community and he wore that title proudly. Following his time with the police department, Jerry went into self-employment in real estate as a broker and appraiser. Jerry was a longtime, active member of South Valley Community Church and he loved the Lord with all his heart.
Jerry is survived by the love of his life, wife Janet of 33 years; his children, Jerry Long, Jr. (Susan), Jaclyn Allen (Gina), Allison Rubesh (Aaron), and Lynnsey Daniel (Justin); his grandchildren, Dalton, Jett, Roxy, Gracyn, Landyn, Adalyn, and Madelynn; his sister-in-law, Beverly Long; his brother-in-law, Bob Wilson (Jacque); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his father Donald, mother Juanita, and brother Jim.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Lemoore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to a military or first responder charity of your choice.
