Jerry DeBoer

November 1, 1930 – June 11, 2019

Jerry DeBoer, age 88, passed away in San Luis Obispo, CA. He was born in Stratford, CA to William and Dena DeBoer. Jerry was younger brother to Dorothy (Souza). As children they enjoyed fishing together. While his older sister finished chores, he would gather worms so they could go fishing.

Jerry married Shirley Gambril, loving wife of 64 years. Together they raised two sons, Ron and Russell DeBoer. When he first got out of military service, he worked at Kit Carson School and was self-employed for many years as a carpenter. Jerry built three homes for family members. One home in Morro Bay and two in Hanford. He was a very talented man. Jerry and Shirley loved working their 10 acres of walnuts in Hanford for many years.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, wood carving, mechanics, teaching his granddaughter to cheat at card games, and cooking Mickey Mouse pancakes for his grandchildren. He also enjoyed camping with his family at the coast and teaching his sons to hunt and fish. When it became difficult for Jerry to hunt, he went camping with his friends and cooked for the group when they returned from hunting.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Shirley, son Ron, two daughters-in-law, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and loyal little dog Missy Ann. Son Russell and sister Dorothy preceded him in death. Jerry's family would like to thank D J Goldsmith for being a lifelong friend and support to Jerry.

Jerry will be remembered by his family as a most loving man. We greatly miss him. Private services have been held.

Card can be sent to:

Shirley DeBoer

C/O Julie DeBoer

PO Box 818

Armona, CA 93202

Celebrate
the life of: Jerry DeBoer
