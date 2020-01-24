Jerry Dean Gregory
February 26, 1949 – January 23, 2020
Jerry Dean Gregory of Hanford passed away on Thursday, January 23rd at his house surrounded by his family. Jerry was born in Hanford to Hubert and Betty Lou Gregory. Jerry graduated from Lemoore High School and COS. Jerry loved his family so very much, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren playing sports. He farmed for over 20 years. Jerry loved the outdoors and playing golf. He and his wife Cathy enjoyed traveling. They went to Mexico, Jamaica and Hawaii. Jerry was handy around the house and loved to do projects to improve things around the house, he could fix anything with a little JB Weld. He loved his truck and playing cards and dice with his friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 46 years Cathy Gregory, 2 children: Jeffrey Gregory and his wife Amber of Hanford and Patrick Gregory of Morro Bay, 4 grandchildren: Hayden Gregory, Hunter Gregory, Karsten Gregory and Lauren Gregory, 1 sister: Eva Sargent, 2 brothers: Don Gregory and Stan Gregory.
A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 28th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lemoore. Friend who wish can make donations in Jerry's memory to American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., #201, Fresno, CA 93711.
