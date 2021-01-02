The world will never quite be the same with the unexpected passing of Jerome Fredrick Rafoth, aka “JR” Rafoth, who peacefully passed away at home in his sleep, on September 21, 2020, at the age of 62. JR lived a life well-served, working as to the Lord in all he endeavored. He made a mark upon the world and will be immensely missed by all who knew him.
Born in Youngstown, Ohio, JR spent most of his childhood in Girard, Ohio, with the majority of his adult years spent in California. Being a middle child in a boisterous family with 7 other siblings, each a year apart, he developed the fine art of negotiation at an early age. His humor and captivating stories frequently kept his family & loved ones highly entertained. As his beloved Mom would often say, “he could talk his way out of a paper bag, even if there was no one else in the room to let him out--that was his gift”.
Upon graduating high school, JR began the first of many lifelong adventures by hitchhiking across the country with a group of buddies. He loved to recount tales of his spontaneous, fearless journey from Ohio to California. JR then embarked on a life of service, joining the Coast Guard as a Seaman Apprentice, spending the next 4 years on the waters in Alaska, Florida, Texas and California.
Being on borrowed time was an understatement with JR. For 40 years, JR held the memory of the accidental sinking of the US Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn close in his heart, devastated by the tragic loss of 23 fellow seamen who perished in the Tampa Bay. He never forgot his life was spared from the horrific accident that fateful night long ago and often said “God isn't finished with me yet--I will serve until God tells me otherwise”.
While in the Coast Guard, JR discovered an intense love for cooking that he attributes to the influence of his family's Italian heritage, spending large family gatherings and Sunday dinners at his grandma's house. He decided to attend culinary school and obtained his chef credentials from the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.
Over the next 40 years, JR led an illustrious career working in various haute cuisine restaurants and healthcare foodservice with the majority of those years spent in California, as well as a few years in Maine. Several years ago, JR went back to school to obtain his Dietary Services Supervisor credentials. In addition to facilitating the startup of multiple healthcare food service operations in Murrieta, Loma Linda, Hanford and Tulare, JR was the Executive Chef and sole proprietor of “JR's Farm to Fork”, personal catering services. Although he was a die-hard Raiders and Cleveland Browns football fan, he fondly remembers cooking for the San Francisco 49ers in the beginning of his career. For the past 5 years, JR served as Director of Nutrition Services for the Adventist Health hospitals in the Central Valley.
Leading by example and by encouraging others to obtain their highest potential, JR's inspirational leadership has impacted countless lives. Believing it's better to ask for forgiveness than permission, his willingness to take risks enabled him to accomplish what others thought impossible. JR was a trailblazer and a trendsetter, admired for his creativity and ingenuity throughout his career.
In addition to his passion for cooking, JR was a genius gardener with a special talent for making all things grow. He had a deep appreciation for the peace he found while being immersed in God's creations, spending time in nature. He spent many nights and weekends at the Hanford Community Garden, growing and harvesting beautiful, organic produce, which he donated to those in need.
Over the past few years, JR was on a quest to learn to play the guitar. He couldn't wait to get home from work to practice his pentatonic scales. His love of music, inspired him to become a DJ for a Chico radio station where he was known as the “Blues J”. Some of his favorite memories involved attending Blues Festivals in San Francisco, Long Beach, Chicago and Camden, Maine.
JR loved to scuba and was a member of the dive club in Laguna Beach. Family vacations were nearly always spent at the ocean, as he dearly loved the coastal waters. He was a huge animal lover and dreamed of retiring in Hawaii, with a little doggie by his side.
Faith was of utmost importance to JR and he was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He looked forward to starting his day with a big, steaming hot cup of coffee, reading the Bible and listening to devotional podcasts from Dr. Charles Stanley. While on vacation in Kauai, he once lost his wedding ring in the ocean. He prayed that he would find the missing ring and was determined to keep looking until it was recovered. A few hours later, with help from a kind stranger, the ring was discovered in the surf near the shore! That ring became a precious reminder of JR's everlasting faith in God.
JR is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cindi, as well as his daughter Vanessa, son Zachary, grandchildren Mateo, Giovanni, Mason, Natalie and Malachi, his parents Reynold and Jennie, Uncle Mike wife (Aunt Nancy), and siblings Randy, Reyne, Curtis, Eric, Lunette, Shawn and Yvonne. JR is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins, great nieces and great nephews.
Throughout his life, JR exemplified the Coast Guard motto “Semper Paratus”, by always being “at the ready” to serve, willingly giving of his time and talents. He had a gift for making people feel special and he was not afraid to stand up for doing the right thing. His compassion, generosity and incredible hospitality will never be forgotten. JR will long be remembered for his joy of life, food, family and fun. In JR's honor, his tradition for pasta on Sundays and pizza “anytime” will carry on in the many Rafoth households.
JR's love for God, family and friends meant the world to him. A service to celebrate JR's life and coastal ceremony to scatter his ashes are pending, with more information to come due to COVID restrictions.
