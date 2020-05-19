× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jentry L. Luis

May 25, 1983 – May 9, 2020

Jentry Layne Luis was born May 25, 1983 in Hanford CA to Mark and Penni Cardoso. She attended Lakeside Elementary School and graduated from Hanford High School in 2001. She attended both the College of the Sequoias and West Hills College. She was proud of her first job at the Airport Market, near the fairgrounds. She later worked for Citibank and the Avenal State Prison.

She met the love of her life, Jarred Luis, while working at Baskin Robbins. They were married in Oahu, Hawaii on July 30, 2010. Her greatest joy was the birth of their daughter, Jemah in 2012.

Jentry enjoyed the simple things in life – she loved anything to do with crafts, sewing, and baking. Jentry was a true country girl at heart! She enjoyed living in the country surrounded by her farm animals, her garden, flowers, and succulents. She was a creative artist and had a vision for beautiful things. She especially loved photography and socializing with family and friends. Jentry loved life!