Jentry L. Luis
May 25, 1983 – May 9, 2020
Jentry Layne Luis was born May 25, 1983 in Hanford CA to Mark and Penni Cardoso. She attended Lakeside Elementary School and graduated from Hanford High School in 2001. She attended both the College of the Sequoias and West Hills College. She was proud of her first job at the Airport Market, near the fairgrounds. She later worked for Citibank and the Avenal State Prison.
She met the love of her life, Jarred Luis, while working at Baskin Robbins. They were married in Oahu, Hawaii on July 30, 2010. Her greatest joy was the birth of their daughter, Jemah in 2012.
Jentry enjoyed the simple things in life – she loved anything to do with crafts, sewing, and baking. Jentry was a true country girl at heart! She enjoyed living in the country surrounded by her farm animals, her garden, flowers, and succulents. She was a creative artist and had a vision for beautiful things. She especially loved photography and socializing with family and friends. Jentry loved life!
Jentry was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer in 2014. Until recently, by the grace of God and with prayers from family & friends, she was able to live a full and rewarding life. Not once, during this six-year journey did she ever complain or say a negative word about her battle to survive. She fought with every breath to enjoy precious time with her husband, daughter, family, and friends. She passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, May 9th surrounded by her family and a host of angels.
Jentry was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Lee & Greta Cardoso, and her maternal grandmothers, Joyce Deitrich, and Sue Tyler, all of Hanford.
Jentry is survived by her husband, Jarred Luis of Hanford; their daughter, Jemah, of Hanford; her parents, Mark & Penni Cardoso of Nipomo; her brother Jason, and his wife, Donnell and their children, Jace and Jilli Austin, of Mt. Vernon, Washington; her brother, Jerrik, and his wife, Nichole, and their children, Jensyn, Jaxton, and Jamison Cardoso of Nipomo; and her grandfather, Bob Tyler, of Hanford. Jentry is also survived by Jarred's parents, Michael & Sharon Luis of Hanford; Jarred's sister, Jenifer Laird, and her husband, Alan Laird and their children, Jaya and Kensyn Laird of Hanford; Jarred's grandmother, Gloria “Nonee” Swearingen of Hanford. Jentry also leaves behind numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
On behalf of the family of Jentry Luis, we would like to thank you for your prayers and support this past six years. We know that every day is a gift given to us by our Heavenly Father as the result of the many family members, friends, and complete strangers that prayed for Jentry. The entire community of Hanford and St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School have been so supportive of Jentry during her medical illness. We are eternally grateful for your friendship.
In lieu of flowers, kindly remember Jentry with a donation to St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School or The Ronald McDonald House.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only private services will be held.
