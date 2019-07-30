{{featured_button_text}}

Jennifer Mares

July 13, 1958 - July 22, 2019

Jennifer Mares, 61 of Selma, passed away Monday, July 22nd. Visitation will be at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel on Monday, July 29 from 5-7. The Recitation of the Rosary will be the same evening at 6pm. Mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church the following day at 9am. Interment will be at Floral Memorial Park.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jennifer Mares
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments