Jennifer Mares
July 13, 1958 - July 22, 2019
Jennifer Mares, 61 of Selma, passed away Monday, July 22nd. Visitation will be at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel on Monday, July 29 from 5-7. The Recitation of the Rosary will be the same evening at 6pm. Mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church the following day at 9am. Interment will be at Floral Memorial Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.