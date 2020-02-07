Jennifer E. Kelly
January 27, 1977 – January 28, 2020

Jennifer Kelly passed away quietly surrounded by her family and friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020, after a long battle with ALS. She was 43 years old. Jennifer was a graduate of Lemoore High School, University of Davis, and the University of Maryland, College Park. Jennifer loved her family, the Lord and helping those around her maneuver through the educational process.

She leaves to cherish her memory a host of family and friends.

We will celebrate Jennifer's life Friday, February 14, at South Valley Community Church, 11:00 a.m.

