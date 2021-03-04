You have permission to edit this article.
Jennifer E. Gonsalves
Jennifer E. Gonsalves

September 13, 1951 - February 25, 2021

Services will be held Friday, March 5 at 11 a.m. at Whitehurst McNamara for Jennifer Jenny Ellen Gonsalves, 69, who died Feb. 25 at her home in Laton.

Jenny was born in Tulare to Bernie and Glendora Thurman on September 13, 1951. She worked as an accountant all her life, and enjoyed servicing the members of the community of Corcoran, where she grew up. She enjoyed shopping for antiques and vacationing with her family.

Jenny is survived by her mother, Glendora; husband, Frank Gonsalves; her children, Greg Gonsalves and Ginger Dukes; three grandsons, Damian, Dustin, and Gavin who brought her great joy.

Jennys kind nature, sound wisdom, positive attitude, and loving heart will be missed.

