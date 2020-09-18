Jennie Ruth Smith Block was born on May 31, 1925 in Goree, Texas. She moved to California in 1939. She met the love of her life and married Harold B. Smith on April 10, 1941. Jennie was a homemaker for the majority of her years and enjoyed raising her two daughters Betty Ann and Naoma Joyce. She had a short career driving a school bus for five years, five years too long as she often joked. Jennie was known for her thriftiness as she went through the Great Depression where she learned to stretch a dollar. She often told stories of bartering to get milk or bread. She loved to give tips to whoever would listen on how to save money and not to be wasteful. Jennie and Harold enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends and square dancing was a favorite passion of theirs. After Harolds death in 1995, she was fortunate to find love again with an old family friend, Pete Block whom she was married to for over 8 years until his death. Living in Kings County for over 50 years, Jennie surrounded herself with family and close friends. A favorite pastime of hers was playing cards whether it was with her grandchildren or friends as she was always up for a game of Pinnacle or Dominos. She also enjoyed going to Church to worship and helping others. There werent too many times when you would drop by her house for a visit that she wouldnt have a bowl of ice cream or coffee ready and waiting for you along with good conversation. Jennie moved into the Remington in Hanford five years ago and cherished the close friendships she established there especially with her caregiver Darlene Galloway. She enjoyed many card games, movie nights with pillow fights and numerous lunch outings to her favorite restaurant Sizzler, but her favorite times at the Remington were the evening festivities featuring different guest. On one occasion the guests were her own great grandchildren Megan and Mitchell Borges who played guitar and sang for the group. It was a very proud moment for Jennie. Our hearts were broken when on September 14, 2020 Jennie left us to join her Savior Jesus Christ. She was 95 years old. We take comfort in knowing shes no longer in pain and with her loved ones that have preceded her in death, including her daughter Betty Brooks.
Jennie is survived by Joe Brooks of California, widower of Betty Brooks, her youngest daughter Naoma Contente and husband Tony both of Texas, and six grandchildren, Philip Brooks and wife Ronda, Cameron Brooks and wife Jana, Jeff Brooks and wife Tina and Paula Borges all of California, David Contente and wife Chrissy of Texas and Nancy Diliscia and husband Tim of Virginia. She is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren all of whom will miss her dearly.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday September 21, 2020 at Lemoore Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. If desired, remembrances and/or donations can be sent in Jennies name to Lemoore Christian Aid, P.O. Box 134, Lemoore, CA 93245.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.