Jeffrey Blazo

February 25, 1954-April 4, 2020

Jeffrey Blazo, 66, passed away on April 4, 2020.

He was born in Canada, raised in Pennsylvania, and came to California while in the Navy and retired here after proudly serving for 24 years. Jeffrey also retired from the State of California PIA prison system after serving 28 years only 3 years ago. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl. His son Dayne Blazo. His daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and John Gibson. Two granddaughters, Misty and her husband Mike, Beth and her husband Tom. One great granddaughter Elena.

Jeffrey is also survived by his family residing in Pennsylvania; his father Lou Blazo, brother and sister-in-law Bob and Peggy Blazo and sister and brother-in-law Barb, Dave Dolhi and a sister Kathy and her family along with his mom, Darlene Blazo, living in Washington state.

No services can be held. Just knowing that he is well and at peace is our comfort.

Family and Friends are invited to view Jeffrey's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family, especially during this time of media contact only.

Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.

