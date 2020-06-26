Jeff Lee Mathis
Jeff Lee Mathis

Jeff Lee Mathis

August 29, 1942 – June 24, 2020

Jeff Lee Mathis, 77, of Hanford passed away June 24th. A Graveside Service will be held on June 30th at 9:30 A.M. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

