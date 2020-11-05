Jeff Dwyer of Hanford passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Fresno, CA after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born Oct 1, 1959 in Des Moines, IA. His family moved to Hanford in 1964 and he attended Woodrow Wilson Junior High and graduated from Hanford High School Class of 1978. He worked at Pirelli Tires until the company closed then went into trucking. He drove for 25 years doing both long haul and local runs. He drove for Superior Trucking and then for Ruan Trucking until his retirement. He was a member of the URW and the Teamsters Unions.
In 1981 he married Sandy Dutra and together they raised their two children here in Hanford. Jeff and Sandy celebrated over 39 years together. In his leisure time he enjoyed bowling and competed in league bowling. He also loved NASCAR especially watching his favorite drivers; Dale Ernhardt and Dale Ernhardt Jr. Jeff loved golfing and riding his Yamaha Roadstar motorcycle with his brother, Ed.
Jeff will be remembered as a kind and loving man who always worried about everyone elses well-being before his own. His sense of humor was legendary. He was a Bob and Tom jokester. Above all else, his pride and joy were his children and his 5 grandchildren who called him Papa.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Chestine Dwyer. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sandy and by his son Michael Dwyer of Hanford and his daughter, Jesselyn & husband Curtis Davis of Hanford. He leaves his beloved grandchildren; Jyordyn Harmon, Jake Dwyer, Conner Leach, Chloe Davis and Cailey Davis. Also surviving are his brother Ed & wife Glenda Dwyer of Hanford and his sister Darcy Dwyer of MO. He leaves his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Henry and Angie Dutra of Hanford as well as numerous, In-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial service honoring Jeff will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA.
