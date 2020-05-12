× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jeanne Hamada

December 16, 1943-May 4, 2020

Jeanne Hamada, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she passed away on May 4, 2020, at the age of 74. Jeanne and Lindsay had 50 years of life along with their three sons, John, Kenneth and Greg, and grandchildren. Jeanne is preceded by her Father and Mother, William Sherman and Marie Francis Tilley, sisters Laverne Boline and Linda Bivens. She is survived by her brothers John Tilley and Norman Tilley.

Jeanne was born, December 16, 1943 at St. Luke Medical Center in Pasadena, CA. She was raised in Southern California and later moved to Chico, CA to finish High School. She met her husband, Lindsay while in Chico in 1969. They married, November 28, 1970 in Stockton, CA at the University of the Pacific at Morris Chapel. Lived in Stockton for two years and moved to Selma, CA and later onto a ranch in Kingsburg.

Jeanne was a city girl, but was transformed into a country wife where she became the gardener with a green thumb and could make anything grow. She had an art for growing roses, flowers and a vegetable garden. Jeanne worked at Hamada Packing and worked numerous years for the USDA as an All Products Inspector.