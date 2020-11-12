You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jean Pardieu Greer
0 entries

Jean Pardieu Greer

1930-2020

  • 0
Jean Pardieu Greer.jpg

Our dear mother, grandmother and friend died peacefully at home, November 5th, 2020, one month before her 90th birthday. She was born in New Orleans, LA in 1930, and has called Hanford her home since 1968. We will miss her kindness, sweet smile, great sense of style, Southern hospitality and her amazing gumbo.

Jean is survived by her daughter, two sons, and five grandchildren, Suzie Pardieu Towns (John ); John Pardieu (Joyce), James and Alex; Jim Pardieu (Sandy), Heather and Heath; and Suzie Leach. Jean was preceded in death by her daughter Jacqueline Pardieu, her husband, James Pardieu Sr., and her second husband, Irving Greer.

Jean was an accomplished artist, commissioned by local families to paint portraits and landscapes. She owned and operated the Wood'N Palette framing shop in Hanford, and was a long-time supporter of the arts and local guilds. In lieu of flowers, it was Jean's expressed wish that donations be made in her name to the Kings Art Center, PO Box 376, Hanford, CA, (www.kingsartcenter.org).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News