Jean Pardieu Greer

Our dear mother, grandmother and friend died peacefully at home, November 5th, 2020, one month before her 90th birthday. She was born in New Orleans, LA in 1930, and has called Hanford her home since 1968. We will miss her kindness, sweet smile, great sense of style, Southern hospitality and her amazing gumbo.
Jean is survived by her daughter, two sons, and five grandchildren, Suzie Pardieu Towns (John ); John Pardieu (Joyce), James and Alex; Jim Pardieu (Sandy), Heather and Heath; and Suzie Leach. Jean was preceded in death by her daughter Jacqueline Pardieu, her husband, James Pardieu Sr., and her second husband, Irving Greer.
Jean was an accomplished artist, commissioned by local families to paint portraits and landscapes. She owned and operated the Wood'N Palette framing shop in Hanford, and was a long-time supporter of the arts and local guilds. In lieu of flowers, it was Jean's expressed wish that donations be made in her name to the Kings Art Center, PO Box 376, Hanford, CA, (www.kingsartcenter.org).
