JEAN ETHEL OSBORNE

Jean was born in Hanford, CA on March 18, 1925 to Fred and Ella Eigenman. She passed peacefully on January 18, 2021 at the age of 95. She was the youngest and only remaining of four daughters. Helen, Betty and Doris predeceased her. She grew up in Laton, CA and graduated from Laton High School in 1943. She lived all of her life in Laton or Hanford.
She married Richard Osborne of Hanford who was in the U.S. Navy. After Richard returned home from his service, they had a son, Richard (Dickie). Sadly, they lost their only son during his service in the Vietnam War in 1967.
Jean worked as a retail sales clerk for 40 years, 35 of those years with Sears in Hanford. After retirement, she managed the hot meals program for seniors in Laton for many years.
She spent many happy years traveling with her travel trailer and digging for rocks and treasures in the soil and later making them into beautiful jewelry with the Kings Stonecrafters of Hanford, CA. She was very creative and generous. She decorated beautiful cakes,crocheted gorgeous afghans and baby items and loved to give them away to others.
She lived the last 7 years of her life at the Remington Retirement Home in Hanford where she made many friends. She will be missed.
Jean was preceded in death by her nephew, Robert Nester of Laton and leaves behind two nieces, Shirley Weber of Fresno and Kay DeVries and husband Dick of Sprague River, Oregon and many great-nieces and nephews.
Because of Covid restrictions, there will be no service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.