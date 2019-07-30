{{featured_button_text}}

Jay W Morton

February 24, 1930- July 26, 2019

Born in Bradford Arkansas, moved to Kingsburg as a young boy where he and his wife Bonnie, of 67 yrs, raised 3 daughters and 1 son.

