Jaxson Anthony Dias
February 20, 2020
Jaxson Anthony Dias was born sleeping on February 20th, 2020, at Adventist Medical Center in Hanford, Ca. Jaxson is survived by his parents; Raymond and Carlee Dias; his maternal grandparents; Christopher and Sherri Graham, paternal grandparents; Ray and Tina Dias; his uncle, Joshua Graham; and his uncle and aunt, Chris and Kim Dias. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary cemetery in Hanford, CA. The funeral is open to the public to celebrate and honor Jaxson's memory. The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and support during this time.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care
213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA 559-582-5400
Service information
10:00AM-10:45AM
11680 S. 10th Ave
Hanford, CA 93230
