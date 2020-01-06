{{featured_button_text}}

Jason Henry Alexander

June 17, 1989 – December 28, 2019

Jason Henry Alexander, 30, of Lemoore passed away December 28th. Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments