Jasome Rivas
Jasome Rivas

July 28, 1981 September 22, 2020

Jasome Rivas, 39, of Lemoore passed away September 22nd. No Service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

