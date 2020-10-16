Jared Oliveira^

Jared Michael Oliveira left us unexpectedly October 11, 2020. Jared was born August 12, 1982 in Hanford California to Donald and Marie Oliveira.
Jared attended Lee Richmond Elementary School, John F. Kennedy Jr. High School and Hanford High School. Jared graduated with an Associate of Arts degree from West Hills College, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Chapman University and continued on to receive his Masters degree. He later became a Teacher which he found to be a rewarding experience.
Jared was a respectful, kind, caring and funny human being with a huge heart. He loved life, the San Francisco Giants and had a huge passion for music. When he was 14 years old, he talked his Dad into taking him to the HORDE Festival in Mountain View California to see Dave Matthews Band, Lennie Kravitz, Blues Traveler and others. And that was just the beginning. Jared eventually attended over 300 concerts. His Mom, Dad and Brother shared his love of music and trips to concerts. A favorite of Donnie and Jareds was traveling to see Phish in Las Vegas, for so many hilarious reasons. Just ask. After marrying Angie, together they ventured off to many more concerts and festivals.
Jareds other love was everything Halloween. What started out as a small Haunted House in an apartment, turned into Douty Street Nightmare, a Haunt Maze that took up the majority of Jared and Angies home, inside and out. The Haunt attracted hundreds of people from Hanford and the surrounding areas. It soon became an annual tradition for many. This was all accomplished on his own time, with Angie, his Mom and Dad and great friends that helped to create his vision. He never charged an admission fee but was blessed to receive donations from haunt seekers which went towards the American Cancer Society.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Tino Lopez and Frank and Mary Oliveira. Jared leaves behind his wife Angelita (Angie), his parents Donald and Marie Oliveira, brother Donnie Oliveira and Janelle Fitzpatrick and their children Francesca and Oscar, his stepsons Max, Robert, Jake and Luke Maldonado, his grandmother Jessie Lopez, his Uncle and Godfather Robert Lopez and Cyndy Montano, Uncle Anthony and Aunt Donna Lopez and his Uncle David Oliveira who Jared had the opportunity to visit on a memorable trip to Cambodia. Jared leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind many family members who were also friends, and many friends who were also family.
Jared loved hard and was loved by many. In honor of Jared, please light a Jack-O-Lantern this Halloween and listen to some Dave Matthews Band.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.