Janis Taylor Junell

Janis Junell left her earthly home Friday morning December 11 after a battle with Alzheimers disease complicated by Covid-19. Jan was born in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 1942, to James and Lela Taylor. She attended Santa Monica College for two years and then was accepted at the University of Southern California where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Dental Hygiene. It was at USC that she met senior dental student Bob Junell. In 1963 after a brief courtship, and in the space of 10 days, Jan graduated, was married, took her California state board exams and flew off to Anchorage, Alaska, to join Bob serving in the United States Air Force.
In 1965 Jan and Bob relocated to Hanford, California, and together established a successful dental practice. She worked full and part time depending on the needs of their family. A son Gregory was born in 1968 and a daughter Leanne in 1970.
Jan was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. She supported the YMCA, serving on its Board of Trustees for many years. She served as CEO and also as its Executive Director for a brief period of time. She was recognized as YMCA Volunteer of the Decade in 2011. Jan was a member of the Hanford Garden Club, the Grandslammers and other bridge groups.
Bob and Jan enjoyed the family travels in their 5th wheel trailer and by airplane covering the western one half of the US over the years. The family enjoyed 49 years of summers at Huntington Lake hiking, sailing and visiting with their mountain family friends.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Lela Taylor, her sister Kathy Murphree, son Gregory Robert Junell and daughter Leanne Junell Nishida. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Bob, son-in-law Philip Nishida of Fresno, nephew Dale (Jill) Harmon of Fort Smith, Arkansas, sister-in-law Carol Donnel of North Carolina, brother-in law Toby (Sharon) Junell of Hanford and numerous cousins and inlaws.
The family would like to give special thanks to LVNs Angela and Jacqueline and their compassionate staff at Quail Park Memory Care of Visalia and to RN Cheryl and the team at Kaweah Delta Hospice.
Plans for a memorial service for Jan are pending at this time.
Remembrances may be sent to The First united Methodist Church of Hanford, Childrens Storybook Garden and Museum in Hanford, Quail Park Memory Care of Visalia or the donors favorite charity.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.