Janie Waterman Oliver
September 20, 1944 – December 1, 2019
Janie Oliver, 75, passed away on the evening of December 1, 2019. She was born in Arizona on September 20, 1944 to Ola Cassadore and Paul Waterman. She graduated from Amphitheater High School in Tucson, AZ. Janie came to Central California to further her education at a trade school in Madera, CA where she met her husband of 50 years, Carl Joseph Oliver Sr. They married on May 6, 1969.
They had two children, Carl Joseph Oliver Jr. and Stephen Jay Oliver. Janie loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed taking trips with her husband to Arizona, Nevada, and around California. Janie loved to dance to her favorite tunes, whether it was in the car, at a gathering, or even on her back patio. Janie always left everyone with a smile. She was the backbone to her family, she had a big heart, she was a strong fighter and never gave up. She has made an impact on many lives. Her memory will live on. She will be greatly missed.
Janie is survived by her husband: Carl Oliver Sr. of Lemoore, 2 sons: Carl Oliver Jr. and Stephen Jay Oliver of Fresno, 3 daughter-in-laws: Melissa Oliver, Rebecca Oliver, and Donna Telles of Fresno, 8 grandchildren: Cawji, Desiree, Adrianna, Stephen, Tiffany, Jordan, Jaylen, and Steven Oliver, 9 great grandchildren: Shannon, Dallas, Annaleah, Max, Mia, Jarilyn, Danielle, Aiyanna, and Jalissa, 2 sisters: Carol and Frances, 1 brother: Eldred, brother in law, sister in laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Viewing and Visitation will be held at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00 -7:00 P.M. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
