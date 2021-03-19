Janet L. Keislar

Janet Louise Keislar, a resident of Hanford for 21 years, passed away on February 4, 2021. She was 95 years old.
Janet was born in Somerville, MA on June 15, 1925, the daughter of Massachusetts natives Walter Rushworth, an electrician, and Annie McKissock, a teacher and homemaker. Janet excelled in academics. At her Somerville High School graduation in June 1943, it was announced that Janet had received the highest GPA of any Massachusetts public school student that year. Janet attended Tufts University on a Universalist Woman's Society of Massachusetts church scholarship, earning her B.A. in Sociology in June, 1947, with Dean's List and Phi Beta Kappa displayed in her yearbook accomplishments. Janet took additional courses to obtain her credential in social work and became a “Homefinder” after graduating from Tufts. She received $34/week from the State of Massachusetts for helping families establish homes in economically-challenged neighborhoods of Boston. However, she met her husband to be, Evan R. Keislar, got married in 1948, and moved to Los Angeles, CA for Evan's career. After 19 years as a mother and homemaker, Janet began teaching pre-school every school-day morning for 15 years at the Brentwood Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles. She and Evan moved to Hanford in retirement for the welcome change of pace from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. Janet was known for her dedication to education and as a kind, generous and loving wife and mother with a sweet disposition.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Lois Clark and her husband of 54 years, Evan. She is survived by her three children, daughter Helen Boyer, son Robert Keislar, and daughter Kathryn Shedd, her six grandchildren, John and Peter Boyer, Kyle and Garrett Keislar, and Natalie Gray and Adam Shedd, and her four great-grandchildren, James, Henry, and Jane Boyer and Linus Boyer.
A memorial service is planned for the fall of 2021. It will be held at First United Methodist Church of Hanford, 505 N. Reddington St., and will be announced in this publication two weeks prior.
