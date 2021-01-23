Janet "Jan " Lee Ransome Simonson, 89, a woman of deep faith, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on January 11, 2021 after a valiant, but short battle with Covid-19. Her devotion to family, friends and her firm belief in God supported her through life and ultimately gave her peace. Jan was the only child born to Wayne Stillman and Virginia Jane Lee Ransome in Seattle, Washington, on September 25, 1931. Jan was raised in the Seattle area, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1949, with aspirations to be a journalist. After graduation, Jan moved with her parents to a small lakefront cabin on Hicks Lake in Lacey, Washington, where Jan had spent her summers growing up.
Jan was working for an insurance company when she met John William Simonson who had just finished four years in the Navy and was living with his parents in Union Mills, an area near Lacey. John asked Jan if she wanted to play pinochle with others, which led to the alter three months later on November 22, 1950, in Olympia, Washington. One year later on November 29th, son John Lee was born, and they subsequently moved to Chicago for work. In August of 1953 they moved back to Olympia as John reenlisted in the Navy and was stationed at Sand Point, Seattle where on December 28, 1953, David Mark was born. A new duty station brought the young family to San Diego where on September 2, 1956, Robert Alan was born. A new duty station took the family to Alameda, California, where Jody Wayne was born on October 16, 1958, and the family of four boys was now complete. Orders to a new ship brought the family back to San Diego and, in August 1961, they moved into a new home which the family would call home for the next fourteen years. Jan worked for General Dynamics from February 1961 until 1979 as a Master Schedules Analyst, a Support Logistics Administrative Analyst, a Logistics Contract Representative, and a Logistics Specialist. Jan said the job never changed, just the classification. John retired from the Navy on July 8, 1969, and two years later they started attending Scott Memorial Baptist Church. Here, Jan became a follower of Jesus and developed a voracious appetite for Gods Word. There would
be several additional moves from San Diego, to Salinas, to Lemoore, back to San Diego and finally returning to Lemoore in December 1992. Wherever they moved, Jan was involved in teaching and sharing Gods Word.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Kyle, and husband John. Jan is survived by: son John and his wife Marcia, of Murrieta, CA; son David and his wife Mary of San Diego, CA; son Robert and his wife Carol of Orangevale, CA; son Joe and his wife Lenore of Lemoore, CA, along with 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
The Family will hold a private service with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised, and His greatness is unsearchable (Psalm 145:3).
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grace Baptist Church, Jans church home.
Family and Friends are invited to view Janets legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write
condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.