Jane Eleanor Van Landingham Wade, 85, peacefully passed away November 16th at her home in Yorba Linda, CA. She was born July 15th, 1935 in Morgantown, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late A.H. & Alice Van Landingham, and a proud graduate of West Virginia University.
She was married to the late Richard Wade of Morgantown.
She is survived by brothers Robert, of Kansas City and Tom, of Morgantown. She is also survived by three daughters, Pamela (Rick), Deana (Steve), Shari (Ross), one son, Gary (Martha) fourteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Condolences can be sent to The Peterson Family at 14720 Cole Dr. San Jose. CA 95124
Mom loved Jesus with her whole heart and shared His unconditional love with all who knew her!
