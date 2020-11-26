You have permission to edit this article.
Jane Eleanor Van Landingham Wade
Jane Eleanor Van Landingham Wade

July 15, 1935-November 16, 2020

Jane Eleanor Van Landingham Wade, 85, peacefully passed away November 16th at her home in Yorba Linda, CA. She was born July 15th, 1935 in Morgantown, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late A.H. & Alice Van Landingham, and a proud graduate of West Virginia University.

She was married to the late Richard Wade of Morgantown.

She is survived by brothers Robert, of Kansas City and Tom, of Morgantown. She is also survived by three daughters, Pamela (Rick), Deana (Steve), Shari (Ross), one son, Gary (Martha) fourteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Condolences can be sent to The Peterson Family at 14720 Cole Dr. San Jose. CA 95124

Mom loved Jesus with her whole heart and shared His unconditional love with all who knew her!

https://www.mcaulaywallace.com/obituary/jane-wade

