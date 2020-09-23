You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janalee Kaye White
0 entries

Janalee Kaye White

January 14, 1952 August 11, 2020

  • 0

Janalee Kaye White, 68, of Hanford, passed away on August 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 26th at First Southern Baptist Church; 1207 N 11th Ave, Hanford. Services under the arrangement of Peoples Funeral Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Janalee White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News