Janalee Kay White was born on January 14, 1952 in Hanford, California. She was the only daughter of Gene and Jenny Jordan. On August 11, 2020, the Lord called her home, after numerous years of declining health. Jan loved the Lord. Her faith and courageous strength were truly an inspiration to all who knew her.
With the exception of two California departures, Jan spent her entire life in the Hanford area. In her earlier years, she drove school bus over Mount Hood in Oregon and later for Hanford Christian School. However, her career years were working for the federal government. She worked first for the Internal Revenue Service and then for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives. She was going to retire the end of the year, but the Lord had other plans for her. In addition to her work endeavors, Jan gave her church much of her time. She also gave of her time to the Water Board and Home and Gardens.
Jan was a people person and known for the kindness she showed not to just those she knew, but also to strangers in need of help or assistance. She did not know a stranger. Her love for animals was on going. She took in countless number of strays who had lost their way. She will be missed by so many, both people and
animals.
Jan is survived by her husband Ron, her brothers Jerry of Hanford and Marvin of Harrison, Idaho and one nephew and two great nephews. In addition, Jan is survived by many cousins who she dearly loved and, of-course, friends all over the country.
Janis personality truly embodied the verse: "Today is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it".
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the First Southern Baptist Church, the Kings County SPCA or the donor's favorite charity.
