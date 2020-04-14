Jan Alviso-Savage
0 entries

Jan Alviso-Savage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jan Alviso-Savage

December 13, 1928 – April 10, 2020

Jan Alviso-Savage, 91, of Lemoore passed away April 10th. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Jan Alviso-Savage as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News