James Thomas Ross
July 27, 1934-September 5, 2019
James Thomas Ross (Tom Ross) passed away on September 5, 2019 at the age of 85. Tom was born on July 27, 1934 in St. Joe, Arkansas.
Tom moved out to California in his early 20's. Tom has worked at Kings County Bowl for the past 61 years. Anyone who knew the Bowling Alley, knew Tom as the friendly smile behind the desk. He had a love for the sport, but mostly wanted to have something that wasn't expensive for families and friends to enjoy.
Tom was married to his wife, Melba, for 59 years. Melba passed away on June 29, 2019; just less than a week after their anniversary. They have now been reunited for the rest of eternity; Tom had missed her terribly over the past two months. Tom is also reunited with his sister Loretta Ross and brother Joe Dale Ross.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Leslie Weare, his daughter Cathy Alvarado and her husband George, his granddaughter Shea Weare and her husband Paul, and his grandsons Kyle and Colt Wiens.
A memorial for Tom will be held on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at Kings County Bowl from 12pm until 4pm.
