James Ryan Koelewyn, 40, of Seattle, Washington, passed away on October 1, 2020.
Ryan was born to Jim and Teri Koelewyn on March 3, 1980. As a young self-starter, Ryan had a paper route with the Hanford Sentinel and became a bagger at Food King Market while attending Hanford Christian School and graduating high school from Central Valley Christian School in Visalia.
Upon graduating high school Ryan entered Cal State Stanislaus receiving a double major with a BS degree in Computer Information Systems and a BA in Business Administration. Following his graduation, Ryan was employed for 10 years in a leadership role with the IT Department at Cal State Stanislaus. In 2011 Ryan accepted a position with Microsoft Interactive Entertainment Division as a Consulting Support Engineer. For the past 8 years Ryan worked with Nuance Communications as a Senior IT technician and IT Service Management Analyst.
An avid chef, Ryan learned to cook and bake at a young age. He traditionally cooked for all holiday celebrations with his beloved friends and family. He especially enjoyed teaching his young niece Paige and nephew Graham how to be his Sous Chefs. He also shared a love of drawing and coloring art, which brought him comfort when he was ill and will forever be cherished by his family.
A lover of travel, cooking, gardening, camping, sailing, photography and concerts he especially enjoyed travel to Italy, Azores Islands, Hawaii, Texas, Boston, Chicago and New Orleans. The beauty and calm of Washingtons Mount Baker and the Hood Canal were a special and peaceful retreat for Ryan. Coming home from travels to his two beloved CAT KIDS Winrey and Klaus was always a joy, often sharing their antics with family & friends at #CATURDAY.
Ryan was the life of the party with his contagious laugh, warm smile and giver of the best hugs. He was the friend you wouldnt see for a long time, and when you would meet again, it was as if no time had passed. The world is a better place for having known Ryans kind and loving soul. He will forever be remembered, loved, and missed.
James Ryan is preceded in death by his Vava, Betty Miguel and Grandparents John and Martha Koelewyn. He is survived by his Partner Matthew Eastman of Seattle, Washington, Parents Jim and Teri Koelewyn of Hanford, Vovo, Edward Miguel of Hanford. Sister and Brother-in-Law Laine and Brandon Stepp and Niece and Nephew Paige and Graham Stepp. Brother Steven Koelewyn of Hanford and numerous, loved Miguel and Koelewyn Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Upon arrangements a private family service will be held in November.
