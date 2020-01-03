{{featured_button_text}}
James Rex Henderson

December 3, 1941 – December 29, 2019

James (Jim) Rex Henderson was born on December 3, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA to Clarence and Eileen (Middaugh) Henderson. He returned to his Heavenly Father on December 29, 2019 in Fresno, CA at the age of 78 after a lengthy battle with heart failure.

With his passion for learning, he earned his Doctorate in Education from USC. He began his career in education at the age of 20 and shortly after was called into the U. S. Army before transferring to the Air National Guard. He held many educational positions as teacher, reading specialist, principal, superintendent and eventually retired from Central Unified School District as business director in 1992.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Settle), of 54 years, daughter, Kathleen Henderson and son James Henderson and wife Shari all of Hanford. He also leaves his sister, Carolyn A. Henderson and 4 grandsons, Bradly Henderson and wife Ashley; Colten Henderson; Sosten Bursiaga; Blake Bursiaga and wife Magaly and 3 great grandchildren, Matieus, Tobias and Kaelynn. He was predeceased by his daughter, Christine Henderson Serrato, mother, Eileen Henderson and father, Clarence Henderson.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Smith Mountain Cemetery; 42088 Road 100, Dinuba, CA 93618.

Family and Friends are invited to view Jim's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.

Services by People's Funeral Chapel

584-5591

