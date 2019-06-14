James M. Hayes
April 8, 1946-June 9, 2019
James Michael Hayes, Sr. 73 years old, born in St. Joseph, MO on April 8th, 1946. Died peacefully at home, with family, on June 9th, 2019 in Armona, CA.
James was raised in Leavenworth, Kansas. He attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic School and Leavenworth High School, Class of 1965. After graduation, he entered military service and served for 21 years, retiring in May 1986. Some of his accomplishments include: Good Conduct Award (5), Vietnam Service Medal (4), Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit (Gallantry Cross), Meritorious Unit Commendation, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Medal, Letter of Commendation, Designated as Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist, Battle “e” Ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. After “retirement”, he worked Civil Service for the United States Air Force at Edwards Air Force Base, CA for 24 years until health issues forced him to medically retire. Otherwise, I am sure he would be on track for another ‘retirement”. His passions were his family, working on jet engines, and watching boxing anytime it was on. We love you and will miss you very much. "Fair Winds and Following Seas"
He is survived by his wife, Maria, his two sons and daughter, James Michael Hayes, Jr., Angela Marie Hayes, and Shawn Patrick & Monica Joy Hayes, his ten grandchildren, Jaleena Mae, Marcelino Angel, Jonathan Peter, Anthony Michael, Andrew Phillip, Marina Lorena, Blake Andrew, Seth Joshua, Paisley LeeAnne, Nolan Patrick, his five great grandchildren, Nathan, Nathaniel, Isla, Makai, & Logan, and his nieces Victoria & Valorie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Brierly Hayes & Mary Jean Hayes and sister Patrice Hayes Willcut.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 5 pm with the Rosary beginning at 6 pm at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford. The Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9:30 am at Hanford Cemetery; 10500 S 10th Ave, Hanford.
We want to send our appreciation to Veterans Administration Hospital/ Community Living Center Fresno for all the care you provided for our dad. Also, Adventist Health- Hanford physicians, nurses, and staff who made him feel appreciated and cared for during his inpatient stay. Lastly, thank you People's Funeral Chapel for taking care of our family and our husband/dad/granddad, great grandad during this time.
Family and Friends are invited to view James' legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
