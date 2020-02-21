James Lewis
You have free articles remaining.
July 13, 1953-February 16, 2020
James “Jim” Lewis, 66, of Hanford died on Sunday, February 16, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at People's Funeral Chapel.
To plant a tree in memory of James Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.