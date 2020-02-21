James Lewis
James Lewis

July 13, 1953-February 16, 2020

James “Jim” Lewis, 66, of Hanford died on Sunday, February 16, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at People's Funeral Chapel.

