JAMES LEROY HIRD
January 11, 1943 – June 25, 2019
Jim is at peace with his LORD!
He died Tuesday, June 25th at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia, CA while fighting a valiant battle with Progressive Super Nuclear Palsy; contracted in Vietnam due to Agent Orange Exposure.
He attended Hanford High School graduating in 1960 and attained his Associates Degree from C.O.S. after his military service. He really enjoyed his class reunion, the last one being October 2018.
Jim retired after 20 proud years in the Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Edward Hird and Elizabeth Prys Hird, brother Henry Edward Hird, Jr. and sister Judith Anderson.
Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years Nancy Lee Richter Hird; two exchange students from Costa Rica who remained close all of these years, Fanny Jenkins Cramer, Dunkirk, MD and Pastor Kenneth Jenkins, Tilaran, Costa Rica and the extended family.
The family would like to extend thanks for loving tender care provided at home during his last days; Refugio Barajas, Alyssa Stryd and Jessica Stryd.
One joy in his life was baking cookies and sharing with all he came in contact with; thus earning the nickname “The Cookyman.”
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 1:00 pm at the Hanford Christian Reformed Church; 2175 Leoni Drive, Hanford, CA 93230. Please wear happy, colorful clothing as we will celebrate his life and not mourn his death as he is in a greater place with no pain or suffering.
Please RSVP to: JamesHirdMemorialService@gmail.com
Services under the arrangement of People's Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.