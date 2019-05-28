James “Jim” Guy Bennett
March 18, 1945-May 24, 2019
James “Jim” Guy Bennett, age 74, son of Guy O. and Ruth Hazel Bennett (née England), passed away surrounded by his loving family at Hanford Adventist Health on Friday, May 24th, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on March 18th, 1945 in Bakersfield, CA. Jim graduated from East Bakersfield High in 1963, finished an Associate of Arts at Bakersfield college in 1965, and obtained a degree in Biology from California State University, Long Beach in 1968. Jim moved to Lemoore, CA to teach Biology at Lemoore High School, where he spent the next 40 years as a teacher, assistant principal, and finally principal. After retiring, Jim earned a Master's of Education in Administration in 2010 and returned to teaching biology part-time at Lemoore Middle College High School. He would have retired for the second time at the end of the 2019 school year, marking 51 years as an Educator in Lemoore.
Jim brought cheer to those around with his great sense of humor, infectious laughter, classic catchphrases, and a never-ending stream of puns. When he wasn't spending time with his family, Jim loved sitting on the patio building intricate PowerPoint presentations and drinking Diet Pepsi. An avid Yankees fan, Jim collected all sorts of Yankees paraphernalia. Jim loved Jesus and was deeply involved at church, most recently Koinonia Church in Hanford. Jim had a passion for volunteering and donated time to Walk to Emmaus among other organizations.
He will be remembered by his beloved wife of 26 years, Peggy; sons, David (Zarah Ersoff), Paul (Monica), and Tommy (Magda); daughters, Ambur George and Tiffani (Harvey) Hildebrant; granddaughters, Aniah and Abbey Rose; brothers, Bill and John (Susan); sister, Ethel Foerster. Jim is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Bob.
A public memorial will be held for Jim in early September. Details will be available on his Facebook page (on facebook.com, search for jim.bennett.75873).
Throw you a fish Mr. Bennett. Now get to heaven, chop chop!
